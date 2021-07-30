Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.22% of Stamps.com worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth about $2,743,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth about $81,196,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $29,948,163.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,668 shares of company stock valued at $49,803,703. 6.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $326.52 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $326.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.73.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

