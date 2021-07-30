Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.22% of Stamps.com worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stamps.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Stamps.com by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Stamps.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Stamps.com by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Stamps.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $326.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.73. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.22 and a 52 week high of $326.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.34.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $406,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,668 shares of company stock valued at $49,803,703 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

