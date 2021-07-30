Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 143.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,142 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,133,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,336,000 after buying an additional 455,988 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 391,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after buying an additional 274,385 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 355,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after buying an additional 273,964 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,798,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF opened at $43.53 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

