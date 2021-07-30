Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 138,891 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 135.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 138,891 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of National Instruments worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in National Instruments by 26.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in National Instruments by 3.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 13.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after purchasing an additional 63,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 18.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after purchasing an additional 661,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.75.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

