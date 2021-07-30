AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of AXR stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. AMREP has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $98.01 million, a PE ratio of -445.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53.

Get AMREP alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.12% of AMREP worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.