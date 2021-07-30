Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%.

APH traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.96. 3,535,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,708. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $72.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

