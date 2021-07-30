Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells $125,220.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,132.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rong Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Rong Zhou sold 5,187 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $106,696.59.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Rong Zhou sold 8,180 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $158,201.20.

On Thursday, May 13th, Rong Zhou sold 700 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $13,706.00.

AMPH stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $989.38 million, a PE ratio of 415.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $103.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

