Amir Adnani Sells 109,220 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.80 million, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 2.43. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UEC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 42.9% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

