Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,195 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Amgen by 129.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after buying an additional 1,100,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after buying an additional 1,096,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.10.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.