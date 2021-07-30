Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,091 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.28% of CIT Group worth $14,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in CIT Group by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CIT shares. upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.06.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.