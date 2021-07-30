Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $14,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $125.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.98. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

