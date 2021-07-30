Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 10,378 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.46% of Onto Innovation worth $14,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noked Israel Ltd raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 88.4% in the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,028,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after buying an additional 482,536 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $30,757,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $26,756,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 62.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 875,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,496,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,821,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,982,000 after buying an additional 288,032 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,935 shares in the company, valued at $18,729,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $3,402,255.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,128 shares of company stock worth $7,381,498. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO opened at $68.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 1.23. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.83.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

