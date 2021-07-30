Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $14.01 Million Stock Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,026,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,375 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Atlas were worth $14,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,270,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Atlas by 149.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,898 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Atlas during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,486,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Atlas by 62.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 589,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Atlas by 759.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 637,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 563,449 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

ATCO opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. Atlas Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

