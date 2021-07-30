Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $13.80 Million Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $13,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,383,000 after buying an additional 615,992 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,417,000 after buying an additional 885,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after buying an additional 177,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,134 shares of company stock worth $368,494. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Truist reduced their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

GDOT opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4,659.00 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.