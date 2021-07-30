Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $13.58 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.32% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 673.1% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $53.34 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.86.

