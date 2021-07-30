Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 38,563 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 69,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of CTRE opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

