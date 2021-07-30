American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Gap Down to $11.29

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.29, but opened at $11.00. American Well shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 46,253 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $755,702.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,054,638 shares in the company, valued at $11,537,739.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,365. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $1,025,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $6,596,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $3,000,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

