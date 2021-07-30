American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Truist

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective upped by Truist from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.50.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.13. 48,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,344. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.69. The stock has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in American Tower by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

