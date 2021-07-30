American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Announces Earnings Results

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $284.98. The company had a trading volume of 49,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.69. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $289.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.50.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

