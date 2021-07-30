American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Trading Down 0%

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) traded down 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.15 and last traded at $46.17. 8,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.19.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.96% of American Century Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

