América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.43

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 49832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 4.4% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 6.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in América Móvil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 89,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

