AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares were down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.20 and last traded at $36.31. Approximately 136,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 98,139,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.01.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $107,152.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,999. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

