Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $3,900.00 at Raymond James

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.15.

AMZN stock opened at $3,599.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,457.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.16 by $2.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 57.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 2,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

