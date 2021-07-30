Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $4,200.00 at Benchmark

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Benchmark from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,904.00 price target (down from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,129.81.

AMZN traded down $257.29 on Friday, hitting $3,342.63. The company had a trading volume of 151,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,109. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,457.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $5,986,000. Finally, United Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

