Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $4,020.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,599.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,457.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.16 by $2.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 57.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

