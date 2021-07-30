Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.90 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%.

Shares of AMZN traded down $256.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,342.93. The company had a trading volume of 446,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,109. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,457.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amazon.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,115.23.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

