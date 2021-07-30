Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $49,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock traded down $260.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,339.50. 336,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,457.16. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,125.65.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

