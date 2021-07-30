Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AMAL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. 388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,602. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

