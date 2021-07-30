Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ASPS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,562. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $145.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.