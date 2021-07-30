Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the software’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.57.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $69.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,383.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.18. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $72.15.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $143,455.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,160 shares of company stock valued at $34,250,587 over the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $2,621,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 15.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,845 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.