Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Altabancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Altabancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALTA. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Altabancorp stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.49.

In other Altabancorp news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Altabancorp by 150.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altabancorp by 52.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Altabancorp by 32.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.