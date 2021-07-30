Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTA opened at $41.07 on Friday. Altabancorp has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $775.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ALTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Altabancorp news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

