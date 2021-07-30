Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $3,000.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,001.10.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,730.81 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,546.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,914,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.