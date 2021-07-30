Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 104.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,001.10.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $18.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,712.05. 12,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,546.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

