Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $120,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $28.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,702.78. The stock had a trading volume of 41,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,546.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,001.10.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

