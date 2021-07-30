Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)’s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.49. Approximately 346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 163,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKNO. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

