Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s (AP.UN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.17.

AP.UN opened at C$45.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57. The stock has a market cap of C$5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$31.50 and a 1 year high of C$46.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

