Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Short Interest Update

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the June 30th total of 493,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AESE stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.24.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,892 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.