AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%.

NYSE:AB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.27. 282,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,934. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.39.

AB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

