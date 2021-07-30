Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

Alliance Data Systems has decreased its dividend by 39.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.20.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $2.24. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADS. downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

