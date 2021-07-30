Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.18.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $27,988.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 164,371 shares during the period. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

