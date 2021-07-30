Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 44,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,084. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $27,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,814,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,385,747.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $699,037.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,821 over the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

