Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,700 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the June 30th total of 993,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ALEGF opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68. Allegro.eu has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

About Allegro.eu

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

