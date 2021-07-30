Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $658.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $681.52. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $486.49 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

