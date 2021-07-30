Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.65

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$50.65 and last traded at C$50.65, with a volume of 2882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.96.

The stock has a market cap of C$54.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Rabinowicz sold 3,200 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.45, for a total value of C$135,844.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at C$558,109.87. Also, Senior Officer Deborah Hall Lefevre bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$49.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$595,210.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$595,210.18.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

