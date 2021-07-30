Align Technology’s (ALGN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $676.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $610.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.74, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $279.83 and a 52-week high of $682.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $412,300,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

