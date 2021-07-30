Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.68 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.68 billion and $49.62 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00030998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00212705 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00030663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013109 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,620,804,093 coins and its circulating supply is 3,165,872,204 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

