Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 145.50 ($1.90). Approximately 146,629 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 112,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.91).

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 134.05. The company has a market capitalization of £436.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

