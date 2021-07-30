Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 1530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.01%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALEX. Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,638,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,856,000 after buying an additional 961,704 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth approximately $10,228,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 383.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 369,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 49.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,840,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,048.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

