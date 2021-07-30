Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Announces Earnings Results

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.01%.

Shares of ALEX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,301. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2,037.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

